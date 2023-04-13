Hawarden: North East Wales Archives grand book and map sale to take place
North East Wales Archives (NEWA) in Hawarden is set to host a Grand Book and Map Sale on Saturday, 22nd April 2023.
The event comes after a thorough spring clear out, during which NEWA took stock of its collection amassed over its 69 years at the Old Rectory.
The sale will feature duplicate and no-longer-needed items, providing the public with a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of local history.
Visitors to the sale, which accepts cash only, can expect to find a wide range of books on various subjects, including history, general interest, and fiction.
In addition, the event will offer postcards showcasing historic Flintshire scenes and original Ordnance Survey maps from the 1870s to the 1960s, some of which might feature buyers’ houses or local areas.
Other items available for purchase include gramophone records and school magazines from the prestigious Lowther College, once located at Bodelwyddan Castle.
During the event, NEWA’s dedicated conservation studio volunteers will demonstrate their techniques for creating bespoke packaging to protect the archives’ irreplaceable items.
Interested individuals can learn more about the conservation process and even explore volunteering opportunities with NEWA. Box-making demonstrations are scheduled for 10:30am and 12pm.
Attendees can also enjoy tea, coffee, and cakes for sale while browsing the unique offerings and engaging in conversation in the tranquil setting of the Old Rectory.
Proceeds from the Grand Book and Map Sale will go towards the donations fund, which is used to purchase protective packaging materials for NEWA’s invaluable archives.
- Grand Book and Map Sale on Saturday, 22nd April 2023, from 10am to 1pm at North East Wales Archives – The Old Rectory, Rectory Ln, Hawarden, Deeside CH5 3NN
