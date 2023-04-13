Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Apr 2023

Hawarden: North East Wales Archives grand book and map sale to take place

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North East Wales Archives (NEWA) in Hawarden is set to host a Grand Book and Map Sale on Saturday, 22nd April 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event comes after a thorough spring clear out, during which NEWA took stock of its collection amassed over its 69 years at the Old Rectory. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The sale will feature duplicate and no-longer-needed items, providing the public with a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of local history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors to the sale, which accepts cash only, can expect to find a wide range of books on various subjects, including history, general interest, and fiction. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition, the event will offer postcards showcasing historic Flintshire scenes and original Ordnance Survey maps from the 1870s to the 1960s, some of which might feature buyers’ houses or local areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other items available for purchase include gramophone records and school magazines from the prestigious Lowther College, once located at Bodelwyddan Castle. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the event, NEWA’s dedicated conservation studio volunteers will demonstrate their techniques for creating bespoke packaging to protect the archives’ irreplaceable items. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Interested individuals can learn more about the conservation process and even explore volunteering opportunities with NEWA. Box-making demonstrations are scheduled for 10:30am and 12pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Attendees can also enjoy tea, coffee, and cakes for sale while browsing the unique offerings and engaging in conversation in the tranquil setting of the Old Rectory. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Proceeds from the Grand Book and Map Sale will go towards the donations fund, which is used to purchase protective packaging materials for NEWA’s invaluable archives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Grand Book and Map Sale on Saturday, 22nd April 2023, from 10am to 1pm at North East Wales Archives – The Old Rectory, Rectory Ln, Hawarden, Deeside CH5 3NN
‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Children’s University secures over £800,000 funding to expand scheme across North Wales
  • Flintshire Costa Coffee drive-thru plans refused permission due to potential environmental impact
  • Ombudsman finds patient received substandard medical and nursing care at a north Wales hospital

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Children’s University secures over £800,000 funding to expand scheme across North Wales

    News

    Flintshire Costa Coffee drive-thru plans refused permission due to potential environmental impact

    News

    Ombudsman finds patient received substandard medical and nursing care at a north Wales hospital

    News

    The most expensive cat and dog breeds to insure, according to Which?

    News

    Businesses reminded to submit form to claim 75% business rates relief

    News

    Flintshire lacrosse player sets her sights on Prague after housebuilder donation

    News

    Grade II-listed Flint Railway Station upgrade plans approved

    News

    Two full weekend closures on M56 in Cheshire next month for bridge demolition work

    News

    Major search is underway for a missing Prestatyn woman

    Conwy

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn