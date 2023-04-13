Hawarden: North East Wales Archives grand book and map sale to take place

North East Wales Archives (NEWA) in Hawarden is set to host a Grand Book and Map Sale on Saturday, 22nd April 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event comes after a thorough spring clear out, during which NEWA took stock of its collection amassed over its 69 years at the Old Rectory. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The sale will feature duplicate and no-longer-needed items, providing the public with a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of local history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors to the sale, which accepts cash only, can expect to find a wide range of books on various subjects, including history, general interest, and fiction. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition, the event will offer postcards showcasing historic Flintshire scenes and original Ordnance Survey maps from the 1870s to the 1960s, some of which might feature buyers’ houses or local areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other items available for purchase include gramophone records and school magazines from the prestigious Lowther College, once located at Bodelwyddan Castle. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the event, NEWA’s dedicated conservation studio volunteers will demonstrate their techniques for creating bespoke packaging to protect the archives’ irreplaceable items. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Interested individuals can learn more about the conservation process and even explore volunteering opportunities with NEWA. Box-making demonstrations are scheduled for 10:30am and 12pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Attendees can also enjoy tea, coffee, and cakes for sale while browsing the unique offerings and engaging in conversation in the tranquil setting of the Old Rectory. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Proceeds from the Grand Book and Map Sale will go towards the donations fund, which is used to purchase protective packaging materials for NEWA’s invaluable archives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Grand Book and Map Sale on Saturday, 22nd April 2023, from 10am to 1pm at North East Wales Archives – The Old Rectory, Rectory Ln, Hawarden, Deeside CH5 3NN

