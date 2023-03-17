Hawarden Estate revives age-old tradition with inaugural Great Easter Show
Hawarden Estate Farm Shop is set to host the first-ever Great Easter Show, inspired by the historic Great Fête, an age-old tradition that celebrated local produce, makers, and the community.
The Hawarden Estate team has re-imagined this festival for 2023, taking inspiration from an original poster found beneath a floorboard in Hawarden Village during restoration work three decades ago.
The day-long event, taking place on the Easter bank holiday weekend, promises a range of family-friendly activities for all to enjoy.
Vintage fairground rides and traditional fête games, such as tin can alley, hook a duck, and coconut shy, will keep attendees entertained.
The Hawarden Estate team will provide a variety of freshly cooked food options throughout the day, including fire-cooked breakfasts and stone-baked pizzas from their outdoor kitchen.
Visitors can explore market stalls showcasing local makers’ homemade wares, ranging from coffee and jewellery to locally grown flowers.
Live performances will feature local musical groups like the Dee Sign Choir and A Handbags of Harmonies, with an opening set from the Cambria Marching Silver Band and more acts to be confirmed.
Tickets for the Great Easter Show include unlimited fairground rides, ensuring a fun-filled family day out.
The event is anticipated to become an annual fixture in Hawarden Estate’s calendar.
In addition to the festivities, the Great Easter Show will host the return of Hawarden Estate Farm Shop’s popular annual dog show.
This well-loved event, now in its fourth year, always attracts a crowd.
Categories for the dog show include ‘Most Fabulous Fella’, ‘Golden Oldie’, and ‘Dog who looks most like its owner’.
Mark Rogers, owner of the Hawarden Post Office and Village Store, will act as guest judge, further emphasising the community spirit of the event.
Proceeds from the dog show will support local charity P.E.T Foodbank Deeside, which assists people in financial hardship in feeding their pets.
The Great Easter Show takes place on Saturday 8th April, more information can be found here: https://hawardenestate.co.uk/events/the-easter-show
