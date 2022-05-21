Hawarden: Deeside Round Table set to hold its first ever Classic Car & Motor Show

Deeside Round Table has announced another cracking event which will be taking place locally this summer.

Last month Deeside Round Table released details of a two-day charity beer and festival in August the organisation is holding at the Gladstone Centre in Hawarden.

Now the charitable organisation – which raises thousands of pounds for local causes – has revealed it will be holding a Classic Car & Motor Show at the Gladstone playing fields in Hawarden on June 18.

Organisers have said there will be “loads of amazing vehicles” as well as an “action-packed agenda of demonstrations” from local community and sports groups.

Round Table “BBQ king” Steve Wood will be serving up food on the day and of course, there will be a ‘pop up bar’.

Announcing the event on their Facebook page, A Deeside Round Table spokesperson said:

“We are hugely proud and excited to announce the very first Deeside Round Table Classic Car & Motor Show down at the Gladstone playing fields in Hawarden.”

“There will be loads of amazing vehicles on show from American muscle cars to Lambretta scooters to ex army vehicles….and everything else in between!”

“But that’s not all…there will be an action packed agenda of demonstrations throughout the day by local community and sports groups to keep you entertained, in addition to community stalls and games for your browsing pleasure.”

“Our very own Round Table BBQ king, Steve Wood, will be manning the grill and serving up delicious burgers and hot dogs throughout the day

Thirsty?”

“The Round Table boys will be serving up ice cold alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from a pop up bar to keep you hydrated.”

“Entry to the event is FREE so please come on down, have a great time with the local community and enjoy the amazing vehicles on show.”

“If you have a classic car that you’d like to show off, you aren’t too late to bring it down so drop us a message with your details and we’ll get you involved

18th June 2022”