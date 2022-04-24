Tickets selling fast for Deeside Round Table’s Charity Beer and Cider Festival

Tickets are selling fast for Deeside Round Table’s Charity Beer and Cider Festival which is taking place later in the summer.

The two-day festival is being held on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13 at the Gladstone Centre – opposite the Chester Road, Manor Lane mini-roundabout.

The campsite location will be transformed with a giant marquee and hay bales for seats, where ciders and beers from breweries and artisan producers from across North Wales will be available.

There’ll be live music at the festival, B4time is headlining on Friday, Simon Howe playing some acoustic sessions throughout the day.

Three “very carefully selected” food vendors will also be on-site to bring some “truly awesome food choices to complement the vast array of beers and ciders.”

Connah’s Quay based food truck Lovage and Rosemary has been confirmed as one of the vendors.

Deeside Round Table said that: “with an array of craft and cask beers and ciders carefully chosen from a host of breweries and artisan producers across North Wales, you’ll be in sampling heaven. What’s more… we’ll also have a Prosecco bar, gin bar and soft drinks available for those that want them.

“To keep you fed we’ll have three of the best local food vendors with us over the course of the weekend offering everything from upmarket, artisan toasted sandwiches and burgers, to pizzas and traditional fish and chips.”

“If all of that is not enough, we’ll have a purpose built stage for live music entertainment brought to you by a couple of the areas best local bands, as well as some acoustic sessions from some truly talented guitarists.”

“With a giant marquee on-site all weekend we’ve got any summer showers covered and you’ll have hay bales for seats should it be a scorcher worthy of lazing around outside.”

“Last, but certainly not least, please remember that Deeside Round Table are a registered charity who have supported the local area for over 60 years, so 100% of the profits from this event will go directly to supporting vulnerable and in-need groups, families and individuals in the local area.”

Tickets can be purchased here: eventbrite.co.uk/e/deeside-round-table-charity-beer-and-cider-festival-tickets