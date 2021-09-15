Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th Sep 2021

Updated: Wed 15th Sep

Have your say on Welsh Government plans to introduce 20mph speed limit on residential streets in Flintshire

Flintshire is set to be part of the first phase of a Welsh government 20mph speed limit trial.

Local residents are being encouraged to have their say on plans to introduce the speed limit restrictions in busy streets and roads in communities in Wales.

The Welsh Government says doing so will help to “reduce the risk and severity of injuries as a result of collisions between vehicles and vulnerable road users.”

There are currently eight areas across Wales including Flintshire where the reduction from 30mph to 20mph is being trialled, with the Welsh Government saying that feedback from the consultation will “guide policies prior to roll out.”

Flintshire County Council has secured funding to implement a 20mph limit across residential roads within Bryn Y Baal, Buckley, Mynydd Isa and New Brighton.

Other benefits cited by the Welsh Government include:-

  • Encouraging more people to cycle and walk
  • Making Wales more attractive for our communities
  • Bringing physical and mental health benefits.

A Flintshire council spokesperson said: “Implementation of the wider proposals will greatly complement the Council’s aspiration for a low carbon integrated sustainable transport network across the County and the data gathered will be used to support and inform future decisions.”

“The implementation of a 20mph limit would bring considerable benefits of improving road safety within the wider residential area. ”

“In 2018, 50% of all highway casualties in Wales occurred on 30mph roads.”

“In addition the scheme will also act as an ‘enabler’ to both facilitate and complement the implementation of key Active Travel infrastructure, making it safer to walk and cycle within local residential areas.”

The scheme will consist of 20mph Gateway Signage, Gateway Carriageway markings (required at all entry points to the 20mph area) and regular repeater signage, thus creating a consistent and recognisable approach, effectively alerting drivers to the change in nature of the 20mph area.

The deadline for taking part in the consultation is 1 October 2021.

Survey link https://gov.wales/proposal-reduce-speed-limit-20mph-residential-streets

Visit the Welsh Government’s website to find out more and use the links below:

https://gov.wales/20mph

https://gov.wales/safer-streets-save-lives

 

 



