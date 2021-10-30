Have a “spooky but safe” Halloween says Welsh Ambulance Service

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging people across the country to enjoy a spooky but safe Halloween.

With celebrations falling this weekend and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Wales, the service is expecting to see an increase in people out celebrating and more youngsters attending parties and playing Trick or Treat.

Calls to emergency services can increase at this time of year, but hoping that the public can maintain the sensible approach shown in 2020 is Welsh Ambulance’s Head of Service, Emergency Medical Services Coordination, Kate Blackmore who knows all too well the increase in demand that can occur around Halloween and Bonfire night.

“It is understandable that after the last year and a half, people will want to join in the fun with friends and family,” said Kate.

“But we urge people to celebrate safely with respect to personal injury and of course Covid-19.

“Families can take precautions such as using battery powered candles for their pumpkins and decorations, ensuring there are no trip or spill hazards around the home, not taking part in any activities that pose an increased risk of avoidable injury and of course only consuming alcohol in moderation.

“Not only will this help make for an enjoyable time, it will help us keep our emergency lines and ambulances free for those most in need over the weekend.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service has shared the following top tips to stay safe this Halloween

Children should always go Trick or Treating with an adult

Be sure to stay in areas that are well lit

Be careful not to frighten the vulnerable in society, especially the elderly

Ensure you are always visible in the dark by using reflective strips on costumes / clothing

Remain socially distanced from strangers and wear a face covering if indoors

There are plenty of online resources to keep children of all ages entertained and safe indoors and our partners in North Wales Police and the Fire Services across Wales have launched their annual Operation BANG (Be A Nice Guy) campaign which contains some great resources including colouring sheets, craft ideas and games.

Should you require non-urgent medical advice the NHS Wales 111 service is available online at https://111.wales.nhs.uk/ 24/7 or more appropriate treatment may be available at your nearest Minor Injuries Unit.