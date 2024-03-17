Hardy runners brave elements to raise £6,000 for children’s hospice

Hardy runners have raised a fantastic amount for a local children’s hospice charity.

On Sunday 10th March supporters of Hope House Tŷ Gobaith completed the MBNA Chester 10k road race in less than perfect conditions and in total raised £6,000.

Amongst them in the buzzing city atmosphere was Nicole Saunders, of Buckley, mother of five year-old Oliver Saunders who attends both Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith for respite stays and hydrotherapy.

Oliver lives with an extremely rare genetic condition DYRK1A Syndrome and is also blind.

She ran with a group of friends who all collected sponsorship money as a way of giving something back to our hospices.

Nicole said: “We all had fun despite the rain.

“Oliver couldn’t join us as he wasn’t 100% and the weather wasn’t ideal for him.

“It was a really great day though.”

Area fundraiser for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith, Nicola Eyes said: “It was a great morning in Chester and although the weather was wet, it didn’t dampen the spirits of our runners or supporters.

“We are so grateful to all our runners for selecting to run for the hospices, and congratulations to Active Leisure for another fantastic event.

“We hope to see you at the Half Marathon in May.”