Hardworking Holywell students praised for tireless help supporting local animal sanctuary

A group of Holywell students who have given their time and worked tirelessly to help support a local animal sanctuary have been applauded by the owner for their incredible efforts.

Ysgol Treffynnon students Cameron Fitzgerald and Dainton Whitehead, year 11, have volunteered on numerous weekends at Honeybee Sanctuary in Brynford which is owned by Katey Brownbill.

The boys are friends of Katey’s son, Phill, who also attends the school, and all three work from early in the morning until late at night doing everything from barrowing tonnes of drainage sand and topsoil to mucking out stables and feeding the animals.

Katey’s daughter, Lily, also a student at Ysgol Treffynnon, supports her mum with much of the day to day work at the sanctuary and several of her friends from the school have also helped, including Abi, Carys and Molly.

The sanctuary which occupies around two acres was set up just before lockdown by Katey, a passionate vegan, and her family, using funds from an inheritance and the sale of a car to get started.

She said: “Young people often don’t get the credit they deserve, and I just wanted to let people know about the fantastic students from Ysgol Treffynnon who have been helping us.

Cameron, Dainton, Abi, Carys and Molly have been an absolute pleasure to have around; they are so hardworking, respectful, and just brilliant!

“I developed long Covid after contracting the virus last July and haven’t had the strength to do all the daily jobs. ”

“My incredible daughter who is only 14 and a committed vegan completely stepped up as she understands why we do it all and what it all means. ”

“Phill is very strong and comes in very handy with the heavy lifting, and even my 8 and 10 year old boys Thomas and Charlie who attend Ysgol Maes Y Felin are regularly outdoors helping with the day to day care. ”

“We have turkeys, hens, geese, ducks, goats, sheep, cows and pigs to look after; I never intended to have so many animals, but it’s just grown massively, and we are now over capacity.”

“I didn’t think we would ever need external help but I realised after the impact Covid had on me that we had to do something, so I decided to reach out on social media.”

“Phillip and Lily’s friends from Ysgol Treffynnon offered to help straight away and have been truly amazing. We really appreciate all our volunteers and the fantastic support we’ve received from local companies and organisations.”

The former florist has also studied counselling and a range of healing therapies which she is now looking to offer at the sanctuary to help raise funds.

Cameron and Dainton both love working outdoors. Dainton said: “I really enjoy the hands on practical work and it’s great working as a team as we can achieve so much more.”

“The physical work helps our fitness, and I think it’s all beneficial for our mental health too.”

“It gives you a sense of pride at the end of the day to see what you’ve accomplished.”

“I’m hoping to keep volunteering once I leave school. We would like to thank the owner for having us and giving us the opportunity to get involved.”

John Weir, headteacher, said: “I am heartened to hear about the work our students are doing at the sanctuary.”

“I think it is so important for young people to take every opportunity to work outdoors in nature and with wildlife, there are so many benefits for health and wellbeing as well as developing essential skills and responsibilities.”

“All those involved are great role models for students and staff and I am really proud to say they are students of Ysgol Treffynnon.”