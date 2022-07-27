Hacked social media accounts used to post indecent images of children, says Action Fraud

Listen to this article

Social media accounts are being hacked and flooded with indecent images of children, potentially causing “distress and reputational damage to the account holder.”

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for cybercrime has said ‘reports of this nature’ have been increasing month on month since January 2022 and so far this year, over 60 reports have been received.

Action Fraud said that based on the review of the reports “there appears to be no financial motivation behind this hacking, with no report received mentioning a ransom demand.”

“Offenders have not been limited to just indecent images, but have reportedly uploaded videos of the same nature.”

“The majority of victims were not aware of the hacking until they received an email from the social media platform informing them that their account had been suspended.”

Action Fraud has issued the following advice: