Groundwork training free IT and employability skills courses in Flintsire this autumn

Listen to this article

Groundwork training have announced their Autumn Community Learning programme in Wrexham and Flintshire starting in September 2022, with free training courses provided via their partnership with Adult Community Learning (ACL)

ACL is a joint venture between Flintshire County Council and Wrexham County Borough Council who provide adult learning opportunities and outcomes in our communities

Groundwork Training are delivering funded courses on behalf of ACL for adults aged over 19 at various locations across the two counties of Wrexham and Flintshire.

Courses include IT Skills for Beginners aimed at building confidence in computers and Employability Skills which include CV writing, interview skills and how to search and apply for a job.

In addition, in Flintshire, Groundwork Training are running Confidence Building Courses where participants work on personal development, learn to set personal goals and explore the journey to employment.

The Wood Shed, offers hands on learning and is located at Refurbs in Flint where community learning sessions include practical woodworking and upcycling.

More information including dates can be found on the North East Wales ACL Facebook page and on the social media sites of Groundwork North Wales.

To book a course or find out more, please get in touch with Groundwork North Wales on training@groundworknorthwales.org.uk or ACL on 07584 335409 acl@wrexham.gov.uk .

Read Next