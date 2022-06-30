Groundwork North Wales free family-friendly events in Flintshire this summer

This Summer the team at Groundwork North Wales and their partner organisations Wild Ground and Refurbs are running a full programme of free family-friendly events across North East Wales.

There is a wide range of environmental and nature-based activities to enjoy, with some unique and interesting events planned.

The summer programme will take place at a variety of different locations across the three counties of Flintshire, Wrexham and Denbighshire featuring Refurbs in Buckley, Minera Lead Mines in Wrexham, Wepre Park and Wild Ground’s nature reserves across North East Wales.

Our Back Yard, a Groundwork North Wales project are very excited to be running a new nature club based at Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay this school holiday.

Quay Club takes place every Tuesday for 5 weeks over the summer holidays starting on July 26th. There are drop-in sessions between 11 am -3 pm with lots of family-friendly, fun nature-related crafts and activities on offer.

Once again family events are running at the heritage site of Minera Lead Mines near Wrexham, with a programme of drop in events offering activities such as clay play, follow the treasure trail and panning for gold.

At Refurbs in Buckley Flintshire, environmental and sustainable craft sessions will be running suitable for ages 8 plus. In July there will be hanging basket workshops and the opportunity to make a bird feeder from recycled pottery.

Summer brings new things to see and do on Wild Grounds’ nature reserves. At Lane End Reserve near Buckley, there are fun nature and craft events on offer with a pollinator activity day, water & wildlife session, and a bushcraft event.

A new well-being event planned for the 11th of August, is an outdoor yoga session at the Lane End reserve, to connect people to the natural outdoors, through a relaxing and energising yoga session.

Nature based activity events are also running at Wild Ground’s nature reserves at Stryt Las Nature Reserve near Johnstown Wrexham, Rhydymwyn and Maes Y Grug near Mold and at Trefnant and Glascoed near St Asaph.

Fun events such as pollinator activity days, bushcraft events and scavenger hunts are planned all designed to get the kids outside in the fresh air and excited about nature.

Glascoed nature reserve is on the edge of St Asaph Business Park, and in August, two special lunchtime well-being walks, exploring the nature reserve are on offer.

This is hoped to encourage local workers from the business park to enjoy connecting with nature in their lunch hour.

Glascoed is also the venue for a night-time Bat Walk on the 17th of August where we search out our favourite flying mammal.

A nocturnal walk and a birds, bugs and beasties walk is also being run at Broad Oak nature reserve in Connah’s Quay. Nature walks, particularly at night can be very informative as people get to see and hear lots of things they may not notice.

All the activities on offer are free, but booking is essential for most of the events as spaces will be limited.

Details of all the activities are on the events section of the websites www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk www.wild-ground.org.uk and www.refurbs.org.uk .