Flint Charity’s Golden Bike tribute to childhood cancer victim stolen from Chester suspension bridge

Listen to this article

A golden bike tribute to a childhood cancer victim has been stolen from Chester suspension bridge.

Giddo’s Gift, a Flint-based charity placed golden bikes around Flint and one on Chester Suspension Bridge to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and remember those who have died from childhood cancers.

The bike on Chester Suspension Bridge belonged to Matty Bannaghan who passed away in 2019.

A heartbreaking message on Giddo’s Gift Facebook page states:

“I’m so angry but also very upset someone has stolen Mattys bike from The Suspension Bridge in Chester, [they have] cut all the ties and taken it !!!”

“This wasn’t a bike that was painted and named but actually Mattys Bike he rode this around Chester and now it’s been stolen !!!”

“All we want to do is raise awareness of Childhood Cancer and pay tribute to the beautiful angels stolen from their families.”

“Why? Why? When we are heartbroken already that our beautiful children are missing out so much on life would someone think it is ok to steal something that is so sentimental.”

Giddo’s Gift was set up to honour the memory of Jordan Giddins or Giddo to his friends.

Jordan, who was from Flint bravely battled HLH and Ewings Sarcoma – a rare type of cancer that affects bones and mainly affects children and young people.

Jordan sadly died at the age of 18 on the 27th of April 2017.

You can find out more about Giddo’s Gift here: https://giddosgift.com/latest/

