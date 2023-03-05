Glyndwr University’s sports and exercise sciences facilities earn highly sought-after accreditation

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Applied Sports and Exercise Sciences degree has been recognised for meeting industry standards after being endorsed by the professional awarding body.A picture containing person, indoor, wall, person ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lecturers on the university’s BSc (Hons) Applied Sports and Exercise Sciences have described the endorsement as “fantastic news” for students, particularly when it comes to employment opportunities beyond their studies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The course has been endorsed by the British Association of Sport & Exercise Sciences (BASES) Undergraduate Endorsement Scheme (BUES) awards, who award endorsements to sport and exercise science degree courses that provide undergraduate students with the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills essential to enter the profession. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The good news comes hot on the heels of the university’s sport and exercise sciences facilities being acknowledged with a highly sought-after BASES accreditation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr Chelsea Batty, Lecturer in Applied Sport, Health and Exercise Physiology at Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant that our Applied Sports and Exercise Sciences degree has been endorsed by BASES – particularly for our students, who will graduate from their studies with an industry recognised degree, making them stand-out to future employers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s a proud achievement for the team and demonstrates that our course meets the criteria covering the necessary sport and exercise science knowledge, as well as technical skills and professional development competencies that are required for students to succeed in the profession. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In the last couple of years, we have reworked our course content in order to include the discipline of Biomechanics, we have also purchased brand new kit, in order to strengthen our offering. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our facilities being accredited towards the end of last year by BASES and receiving some amazing recognition from Wrexham Glyndwr University Chancellor Colin Jackson was just wonderful, so this latest endorsement is another cause to celebrate.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The course covers off five strands – Sports Physiology, Sports Psychology, Performance Analysis/Biomechanics, Strength and Conditioning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Applied Sports and Exercise Sciences degree at Wrexham Glyndwr University has been ranked 1st in Wales and 4th in the UK for teaching satisfaction by The Guardian University Guide 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News