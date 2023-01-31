Global Game Jam returns to Wrexham Glyndwr University with UK’s first site aimed at young creators

Gamers from all around the world will have the chance to create new computer games at the world’s largest game creation event, which is taking place next month at Wrexham Glyndwr University.A group of people posing for a photo ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The university is taking part in the Global Game Jam (GGJ) for the tenth year when it gets underway Friday 3 February, and is one of the main global hubs for the GGJ organisation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The goal of the event is to encourage innovation, collaboration and experimentation and to connect people from across the world as they aim to develop video games from start to finish within 48 hours. No experience is necessary and the event is open to anyone with an interest in games, design and technology. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s event is set to be the largest since before the pandemic, with more than 800 sites globally expected to take part from at least 110 countries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Richard Hebblewhite, who is the GGJ Global Regional Organiser and Programme Leader for Game Development, Game Design & Enterprise and Game Art at Wrexham Glyndwr University, says he’s excited for the end-products from this year’s GGJ. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re extremely excited to host this year’s Global Game Jam, which is set to be the event’s biggest for a few years due to the impact of the pandemic. Bringing creative people together is our main goal and this year there’s a huge community buzz and a heightened sense of anticipation!” Richard, who is also the Subject Leader for Computing at the university, said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are proud to say that we at Wrexham Glyndwr University have been participating in the GGJ now for 10 years and we were the first site in Wales to join up. Since then we have grown to become an important part of the GGJ organisation with global regional coordination, and all UK and Ireland sites overseen by our WGU team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This year we are also launching the UK’s first Global Game Jam Next (GGJN) site alongside the traditional jam event. The GGJN event is aimed specifically at children and young creators (aged between five and 16), and will provide training and team building opportunities as part of the GGJ experience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The GGJ places important emphasis on teamwork, as well as people working with those they haven’t met before from different backgrounds to encourage creative thinking, and result in a raft of innovative and original games being created. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At last year’s event, 52 participants from Wrexham Glyndwr University managed to create 12 different games within the 48-hour period. While, across the world, there were sites from 100 countries covering 681 locations, with more than 33,000 participants globally, who produced almost 7,000 games. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information about the Global Game Jam and other events at Wrexham Glyndwr University, contact: games@glyndwr.ac.uk ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

