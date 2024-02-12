Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Feb 2024

Gladstone’s Library: Month-long creative retreat opens for authors

Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden has officially opened its doors to applications for its highly anticipated Writer in Residence programme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The unique initiative, which has been fostering literary talent for over a decade, offers a serene retreat for writers to concentrate on their upcoming projects amidst the tranquillity and inspiration of one of the UK’s most historic libraries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Each year, the Library receives more than 100 submissions for the award, which is sponsored by a kind donor, and was set up more than a decade ago by writer Damian Barr (author of Maggie and Me and You Will Be Safe Here) and the Library team.
Of these, between three and five writers are selected to stay at the Library, which has 26 bedrooms, three Reading Rooms and a restaurant, to work on their next project.
Previous Writers in Residence include Welsh poet Jonathan Edwards, Sarah Perry (author of The Essex Serpent), Natasha Pulley (author of The Half Life of Valery K) and biographer Sarah Watling (Tomorrow, Perhaps the Future, Wild Savages).
Louisa Yates, Director of Collections and Research at the Library, said: “The award is designed to support emerging and established authors working within a broad spread of literary genres.
“The only limitations are that the applicant must have had a book traditionally published in the last three years, or hold a publishing contract for a forthcoming manuscript.
“Over the years, we have received poetry and plays, novels and graphic novels, children’s books and hefty volumes of academic research and non-fiction. This variety keeps us on our toes!”
Winning authors benefit from three meals a day in the on-site restaurant, Food for Thought, overnight accommodation, and access to the collections.
They are asked to present a talk and a workshop on the subjects of their choosing, which are open to visitors to the library.
Andrea Russell, Warden of Gladstone’s Library, said: “The Writers in Residence scheme is one of the highlights of our year. It is a privilege to have the chance to read an author’s work, to learn about their passions and get to know them better. My favourite way to do this is over a cup of tea and a scone!
“Writing is often a solo activity, but people find each other here, and it is fabulous to see an author’s project take shape and see them build relationships that can last for years.”
Submitting authors are urged to read the submission guidelines on www.gladstoneslibrary.org carefully, as these contain all the information needed.

Latest News

