Given To Shine operate free food for all on Christmas Eve for sixth successive year

A full list of venues has been published for this year’s Given To Shine operation – with a request for food donations as well.

Organisers say, “For the sixth successive year, we’re giving Santa a run for his money and making free food available to all!

This will predominantly be seasonal vegetables but there may also be some bakery, fruit and other items available too – this is never promised and a bonus if we receive it from our donor stores.”

“This food is available for collection only, please where possible only send one person per household to avoid huge queues and crowds, and if you feel, or are unwell, send someone else to collect items for you – people are giving up their Christmas Eve’s to make this possible for you so let’s not send them home poorly!”

People are reminded to bring your own bags/boxes, and as this is a huge effort, “delays are possible, please remain patient, the food will arrive!”

“Please also consider collecting for those unable to collect their own, this is a good old fashioned community spirit effort to spread some joy on Christmas Eve.”

The community effort is not means tested, “we impose no criteria, we just want to make everyone’s lives a little easier, raise some festive cheer and prevent food waste”.

The confirmed venue list is below, correct at the time of publication:

-Bagillt – The Boot and Ship, High St, Bagillt, CH6 6HE – 7pm

-Buckley – Buckley Community Fridge, Old Swimming Baths, Mold Road, CH72JB – 7pm

-Connah’s Quay – Connah’s Quay Labour Party Social Club, Fron Road, CH54PJ – 7pm

-Flint – The George & Dragon, Church Street, CH65AE – 7pm

-Greenfield – Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Road, CH87JY – 7:15pm

-Holywell – Holway Community Centre, Moor Lane, Holway, Holywell CH8 7DW – 8pm

-Leeswood Community Centre, King Street, CH7 4SB, please use the door into the sunshine cafe – 7pm

-Mold 1 – Mold Community Shop, Daniel Owen Centre, Daniel Owen Square, CH71AP – 7:30pm

-Mold 2 – The Counselling Hub Charity Shop (below Clays Cafe), Wrexham Street, CH71ET – 7pm

-Pontblyddyn – Christ Church, Pontblyddyn, CH74HG – 7pm

-Rhydymwyn – Saint John’s The Evangelist, 6 Church Mdw, just off Vicarage Road, Rhydymwyn, CH75HX – 7pm

-Saltney Ferry – Saltney Ferry Scout Headquarters, Bradshaw Avenue, CH4 OBE – 7pm

Any food vendors, manufacturers or producers are asked, “Please don’t bin any produce set to expire during Christmas downtime or closures, please let us redistribute it instead! We love sharing and hate waste, any kind of quantity is fantastic, there’s no such thing as not enough or too much!”

Those attending are politely reminded, “Please don’t take photos of our core team, our vehicles or any recipients, one of our main aims is for us to remain anonymous to protect the identities of those struggling! Some visitors to the venues may have nothing and be incredibly embarrassed, we don’t want them feeling any more exposed than they already do. Pride and dignity is hugely important and we do our utmost to allow everyone to retain theirs. By all means, if you wish to take pictures, take selfies of your team without beneficiaries in place, take pictures of the food – in your vehicles, set up at your venue, however you wish to.”

Organisers added, “Almost finally, if anyone could lend us 6 or so large flat bed trolleys for the evening to make unloading easier, we would appreciate this massively and get them returned to you ASAP!”

“Finally, thank you in advance to everyone making this possible, from our core team, regular volunteers, seasonal volunteers, new volunteers, donor stores, venues, supporters and everyone who’s offered kind words and spread the word. We’re a small group with a dream of making a difference and YOU bring it to life. It is an absolute privilege to share with every single one of you!”

Anyone who wishes to get in touch can email giventoshine@hotmail.com or find Given To Shine on Facebook here and use the messenger system on there.

Latest News