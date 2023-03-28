Giant observation wheel will provide breath-taking views of Chester this Easter
Chester’s Grosvenor Park is set to host a 35-metre observation wheel this April, offering visitors a unique and breath-taking vantage point of the surrounding area.
The wheel will operate from 1 to 28 April, complementing the existing attractions, including the Lodge Café, miniature railway, and Victorian carousel.
Riders of the observation wheel can expect to enjoy stunning 360° views, with clear days potentially offering sights up to ten to twelve miles away.
The wheel features 24 gondolas, each with a capacity for up to six people. Some gondolas have been designed to accommodate a wheelchair or mobility scooter user along with two accompanying passengers.
In a unique twist, an archaeological dig will be taking place alongside the wheel, providing riders with a bird’s eye view of the ongoing excavation.
Cheshire West and Chester Council said it “maintains a variety of great outdoor spaces available to hire for public events.”
“The Council works with several event organisers each year, to increase the visitor experience in its parks, helping to boost the local economy, create a strong sense of community, support local innovation and imagination, and to create an environment for culture to thrive.”
Standard tickets for the experience are priced at £7, while a child under 1.4m can ride for £5.
Family tickets for four are available for £20. Visitors can anticipate a minimum of two rotations to fully appreciate the views.
For additional information, opening times, and discounted tickets, enthusiasts can visit the dedicated website at chesterwheel.com
