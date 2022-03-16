Get into Leisure with Achieve More Training and Aura Wales

Aura Wales is teaming up with Achieve More Training to create opportunities for anyone aged 16 years and above who would like to begin a career in the leisure industry.

Aura, the employee-owned community benefit society which manages the majority of leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire

The purpose of the ‘Get into Leisure’ programme is to help people interested in sport and leisure to gain industry recognised qualifications, specialise in an exciting role, and improve their skills through work experience opportunities.

Matt Hilliker, Company Director for Achieve More Training, expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Aura Wales, saying: “We are delighted to be working with Aura Wales and offer the opportunity for local people in Flintshire to ‘Get into Leisure’ with a mix of occupational qualifications and work experience gained to help improve their CV and employment options.”

Lee Breeze, Deeside Leisure Centre’s Centre Development Officer similarly expressed his thoughts on behalf of the whole Aura team, saying: “We have been working closely with Achieve More Training for some time across Aura Wales and are delighted to be working in partnership with them to deliver the ‘Get into Leisure’ programme.”

“This is a great opportunity to not only gain further qualifications but to also gain some work based experience across the leisure sector.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming our first cohort in the coming weeks.”

All training is fully funded and participants may be entitled to a £10 a day training allowance and travel reimbursements (16-18 year old, subject to eligibility).