Generous donations from Toyota engine plant workers will help Flintshire Foodbank during busy festive period

Members of staff from the Toyota engine plant in Deeside have once again generously donated food to the Flintshire Foodbank.

This year has seen 280kg of food collected by Toyota members and on-site contractors at the Deeside Industrial Estate plant.

Staff have also collected toys and gifts and donated them to North Wales Superkids, the local charity that supports families in need.

In extremely difficult times, both the Foodbank and North Wales Superkids were overwhelmed with the generosity shown.

Margaret Williams of North Wales Superkids said: “That this has been a very difficult year and over the last few weeks she had heard of more stories than she had ever experienced with this Charity, of families suffering extreme hardship and grief.”

“The donations will go a long way to supporting those families in need at this time of year, thank you.”

Toyota has thanked the AMS Group “for the generous food donation and Asda Queensferry for the loan of the trolleys.”

As well as donation deliveries – and Christmas Jumper Day, Friday also saw Toyota Engine Plant play host to the annual Deeside Childrens Christmas Card competition awards ceremony.

Jack Sargeant MS said– “Congratulations to Nina and well done to everyone who took part, it was great to see so many designs featuring acts of kindness during this festive time of year. A big thank you goes to Toyota and everyone who worked so hard to make the Christmas card competition a success.”

If you would like to donate to either of these charities, see links below:

Flintshire Foodbank | Helping Local People in Crisis

https://www.northwalessuperkids.co.uk

Feature Photograph shows Left: Natalie Morris and Phil Upton from Toyota Manufacturing UK.

Right: Deeside engine plant production apprentices Dylan Williams and George Smith.

