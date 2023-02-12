Future marketing pros get head start with Chartered Institute of Marketing accreditation from Wrexham Glyndwr

Wrexham Glyndwr University's Marketing and Business degree has become the first in Wales to offer students at undergraduate level the opportunity to gain nationally-recognised accreditation from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

Students on the BA (Hons) in Marketing and Business course from September 2023 will be able to obtain a CIM Certificate in Digital Marketing, alongside achieving their degree, boosting their employment prospects before they have even graduated.

The partnership between Wrexham Glyndwr University and the CIM demonstrates the university's commitment to further equip students with the digital skills they need for the workplace.

The certification will help students increase their knowledge of the role of marketing within an organisation.

Owen Dale, Lecturer in Business, Marketing and Management at Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be leading the way by being the first higher education provider in Wales to offer students the opportunity to gain a further qualification, on top of their degree, from the CIM – the world's largest professional body for marketeers.

"Now more than ever before, the demand for digital skills in the workplace from employers is huge, so for us to be able to provide our students with that additional highly-regarded and recognised certification is fantastic. It certainly will give them that edge when applying for jobs once they graduate.

"All of our Business, Marketing and Management courses at Wrexham Glyndwr University give students the opportunity to learn a comprehensive set of skills that are highly valued by employers, and I have no doubt that this partnership will help us further build on our already strong reputation for producing graduates, who are equipped to excel in their chosen fields."

BA (Hons) in Marketing and Business students at Wrexham Glyndwr University also are able to make use of the North Wales Business School's excellent links with a range of commercial research organisations that have worked with some of the largest brands in the world, including Tesco, Unilever, and Cadbury's.

