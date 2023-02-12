Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 12th Feb 2023

Future marketing pros get head start with Chartered Institute of Marketing accreditation from Wrexham Glyndwr

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Marketing and Business degree has become the first in Wales to offer students at undergraduate level the opportunity to gain nationally-recognised accreditation from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM). ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Students on the BA (Hons) in Marketing and Business course from September 2023 will be able to obtain a CIM Certificate in Digital Marketing, alongside achieving their degree, boosting their employment prospects before they have even graduated. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The partnership between Wrexham Glyndwr University and the CIM demonstrates the university’s commitment to further equip students with the digital skills they need for the workplace. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The certification will help students increase their knowledge of the role of marketing within an organisation. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Owen Dale, Lecturer in Business, Marketing and Management at Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be leading the way by being the first higher education provider in Wales to offer students the opportunity to gain a further qualification, on top of their degree, from the CIM – the world’s largest professional body for marketeers. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Now more than ever before, the demand for digital skills in the workplace from employers is huge, so for us to be able to provide our students with that additional highly-regarded and recognised certification is fantastic. It certainly will give them that edge when applying for jobs once they graduate. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“All of our Business, Marketing and Management courses at Wrexham Glyndwr University give students the opportunity to learn a comprehensive set of skills that are highly valued by employers, and I have no doubt that this partnership will help us further build on our already strong reputation for producing graduates, who are equipped to excel in their chosen fields.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

BA (Hons) in Marketing and Business students at Wrexham Glyndwr University also are able to make use of the North Wales Business School’s excellent links with a range of commercial research organisations that have worked with some of the largest brands in the world, including Tesco, Unilever, and Cadbury’s. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Chester Storyhouse fun-packed programme of kid’s events and activities for February half term
  • Glyndwr University joins Welsh Government’s quest for one million Welsh speakers by 2059
  • Romance fraud warning ahead of Valentine’s Day after North Wales gran conned out of £12,000

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Chester Storyhouse fun-packed programme of kid’s events and activities for February half term

    News

    Glyndwr University joins Welsh Government’s quest for one million Welsh speakers by 2059

    News

    Romance fraud warning ahead of Valentine’s Day after North Wales gran conned out of £12,000

    News

    Flint RNLI call for new volunteers as it looks to recruit operations manager and lifeboat crew members

    News

    Lost House Keys or Ingrown Toenail? Don’t Call 999, says Welsh Ambulance Service

    News

    Welsh Government provides £300,000 to support aid efforts in Turkey and Syria

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn