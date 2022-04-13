Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 13th Apr 2022

Further call for vigilance as motorbike thieves continue to target Deeside Industrial Estate

Police have issued a further call for vigilance after motorbike thieves were reported to be operating within Deeside Industrial Estate again last week.

Officers have been investigating a number of thefts and attempted thefts of motorbikes over the past few months.

Several alerts have been issued by police about the offenders who ride onto the estate on motorbikes looking for others to steal.

One of the alleged thieves is said to wear a distinctive bright “green/yellow helmet.”

Police have also said the thieves are removing number plates from vehicles and avoiding number plate recognition cameras making it difficult to track them.

Issuing the latest community alert for the industrial estate, PC Scott Noble said:

“Please be aware of further reports of attempt theft of motor bikes in the Industrial Estate in the last week.”

“Bikes have been seen entering secure car parks and attempting to remove workers motorbikes and scooters.”

“Due to vigilant security these attempts have been foiled.”

“One of the bikers has a distinct yellow/green helmet.”

“Due to removing of number plates and/or avoiding ANPR cameras we are not aware they are in the area until we get calls.”

“Please be vigilant and report to Police on 999 and state to the Call Operator that you have been advised to ring as the persons are involved in a number of bike thefts in the industrial estate.”

Any information can also be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

 



