Fundraisers take to the fairway to raise vital funds for the NSPCC’s Childhood Day

Fundraisers took to the fairway to celebrate the NSPCC’s Childhood Day and raise money for the child protection charity.

The event at Padeswood & Buckley Golf Club in Flintshire was organised by NSPCC volunteers.

More than £1,700 was raised for the NSPCC, contributing vital funds to the children’s charity which relies on public donations for about 90% of its funding.

Childhood Day is the charity’s new annual fundraising event set up to celebrate the importance of play in childhood. Fundraisers in Wales were among thousands of people across the UK who celebrated Childhood Day, raising vital funds for the child protection charity.

Every £4 raised could help a trained volunteer Childline counsellor answer a call from a worried or frightened child or young person.

Supporter Fundraising Manager for NSPCC Cymru/Wales, Emma Brennan says: “We have seen people fundraise for Childhood Day in so many different ways to help celebrate the importance of childhood.

“It was great to see so many fundraisers teeing off at the annual Colin Leonard Charity Day, which has run for more than 22 years, to help us raise crucial funds whilst embracing our theme of ‘play’.

“Around 20 teams took part and whether the players completed the course on par or spent their day escaping from the rough, they’ve made a huge difference to the lives of children and we are extremely grateful to them for supporting our Childhood Day.”

Childhood Day has been widely supported across Wales, with sports stars Sam Warburton and Helen Ward joining Dame Esther Rantzen, Ant & Dec, and TV presenter Emma Willis in backing the fundraising day in celebration of childhood.

The Football Association of Wales and Swansea City FC also added their backing to the flagship event.

The money raised will help support the NSPCC in its work protecting children and young people, and preventing abuse and neglect, including via its Childline service which continues to provide a crucial lifeline.

Anyone keen to support Childhood Day and help protect children can make a donation via the NSPCC website – www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/ways-to-give/donate/.

Children can contact Childline every day of the week on 0800 11 11 or via childline.org.uk where 1-2-1 online chats can be requested.

Anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk for advice.