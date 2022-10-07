Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 7th Oct

From the Senedd to the classroom: First Minister takes questions from school pupils

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

First Minister Mark Drakeford faced a different kind of grilling this week as he took questions from school pupils in an online Q&A session.

The Leader Dialogue sessions are facilitated and hosted by The Politics Project, a not-for-profit, non-partisan, democratic education organisation and funded by Welsh Government.

The sessions give opportunities for schools to support learners in realising one of the four purposes of the Curriculum for Wales, becoming “ethical informed citizens of Wales and the World.”

The four Senedd party leaders are all taking part in these Leader Dialogue sessions with 14-18 year olds from nine schools across Wales.

The sessions are part of Digital Dialogue: Wales, a wider programme of workshops and online events that have been taken place since the spring using digital platforms.

Over 40 primary schools, secondary schools, and sixth form colleges took part, which saw politicians from all major parties across Wales speak to children and young people, giving them the opportunity to ask the questions that matter to them.

Questions ranged from finding out about the politician’s journey into politics, how Wales can best tackle climate change and whether Wales can win the World Cup.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“It has been a pleasure to take part in this programme and to engage with our learners from across Wales. Engaging our young people in politics and helping them to understand their part in Wales and the world is so important. I was impressed by their thoughtful questions and who knows, maybe there is a future First Minister amongst them.”

Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:

“I’m delighted that we are offering these insightful sessions with party leaders to our pupils, giving them the opportunity to ask their burning questions to those at the heart of politics in Wales.

“Our curriculum is designed so that each pupil benefits from a broad and balanced education, and one of its four purposes is for schools to support their pupils to become ethical, informed citizens of Wales and the world.  These sessions are a fantastic way to engage pupils and give them the appetite to want to find out more.”

Director of The Politics Project, Hattie Andrews said:

“It is such an honour to facilitate these vital conversations between all the leaders of the Senedd parties and young learners across Wales. We are grateful to all the politicians, teachers, and learners who have put so much time and energy into making the very most of this opportunity. It is so important to support young people to learn about the role of the Senedd and their Senedd members and have the space to discuss the key issues in Wales. It has been fantastic to see politicians and young people learning from each other through discussion and debate about the issues that are important to Welsh learners.”

Read Next

  • “Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project
  • “Bad year for the rule of law in the UK” says Welsh Government’s Counsel General
  • Jess Fishlock’s extra-time goal fires Wales through in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off
  • Menai bridge weight restriction could strand HGVs on Anglesey during severe weather

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    “Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project

    News

    “Bad year for the rule of law in the UK” says Welsh Government’s Counsel General

    News

    Jess Fishlock’s extra-time goal fires Wales through in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off

    News

    Menai bridge weight restriction could strand HGVs on Anglesey during severe weather

    News

    First pictures from inside Deeside Ice Rink as work to re-open gathers pace

    News

    Family of man who died following an attack in Buckley on Tuesday pay tribute to him

    News

    Police appeal after sheep theft from Deeside, one has since been found slaughtered

    News

    Van driver fails to stop after seriously injuring cyclist in Flintshire

    News

    Flintshire college unveils raft of mental health courses to support employers in ‘uncharted territory’

    News




    Read 407,680 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn