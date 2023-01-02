Fresh wave of rail strikes taking place this week

Rail disruption is expected this week due to strikes by thousands of workers in disputes over pay, jobs, and conditions.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT), TSSA and ASLEF have announced strike action, which will significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland.

The following dates are affected by industrial action:

Tuesday 03 January – Wednesday 04 January

Thursday 05 January

Friday 06 January – Saturday 07 January

Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action. However, the industrial action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means it will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on 03 – 04, 06 – 07 January.

Please check your entire journey, including services operated by other rail operators as their service level may differ to Transport for Wales.

Our journey planners have been updated with the latest information.