Free holiday food provision for eligible learners this May half term in Wales

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has also confirmed that eligible Further Education students in college and six form will also receive free meal provision during the May break, with an estimated 4000 learners set to benefit.

An estimated 115,000 school learners are eligible to benefit from the free holiday provision. Funding for eligible school aged children is through the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru cooperation agreement.

In 2020 Wales became the first UK nation to guarantee free school meals for eligible families during the school holidays. Individual local authorities decide how to administer the free meal provision, either by creating lunches or by providing vouchers or direct payments to families. A similar system will be in place for eligible FE students.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:

"It's vital that children and young people are able to enjoy their school holidays and that we help take pressure off families who are struggling with the cost of living. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ "I'm pleased we've been able to further extend this support for learners in schools and colleges. I would encourage families to find out if they can apply for this support with their Local Authority."

Plaid Cymru's Designated Member, Siân Gwenllian, said: