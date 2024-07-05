Four weeks of lane closures as Flintshire Bridge undergoes essential inspection and maintenance

Starting next week, the A548 Flintshire Bridge will undergo a routine inspection, which will see lane closures over a four-week period.

The inspection work begins on Monday, 8th July, and will be conducted by specialist contractors, with Flintshire County Council simultaneously carrying out essential maintenance to minimise disruption.

The planned inspections are part of regular safety measures to ensure the structural integrity and safety of the bridge.

Flintshire County Council has coordinated these inspections with necessary maintenance work to reduce the overall impact on traffic and local commuters.

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said: “Routine inspections are crucial for maintaining the safety and functionality of our infrastructure. By conducting maintenance work alongside these inspections, we aim to minimise disruption to the public.”

The Flintshire Bridge was officially opened on 6th March 1998, by Queen Elizabeth II.

This iconic asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, known by some locally as the “Bridge to Nowhere,” is a 965 ft long bridge that carries the A548.

It links Flint and Connah’s Quay to the shore north of the River Dee at the southern end of the Wirral Peninsula. It reaches an impressive 387 ft into the air.

The bridge was designed by the Percy Thomas Partnership, an award-winning British architectural practice which designed a number of landmark buildings in the UK, including the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

It was paid for by the Welsh Office, with maintenance costs later picked up by Flintshire County Council.

According to traffic data, the bridge carries around 13,000 vehicles daily.