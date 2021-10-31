Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 31st Oct 2021

Updated: Sun 31st Oct

Four people taken to hospital following crash in Garden City

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Garden City during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 1.15 this morning, police have asked for any witnesses and dashcam footage.

Station Road was closed to the Jubilee Bridge (Blue Bridge) following the collision, it reopened just before 10am.

Police posted this update on social media: “Police officers attended a road traffic collision in Garden City, Deeside around 1.15am this morning (Sunday 31st October).”

“Two vehicles were involved in the collision and four casualties have been taken to hospital.”

“Witnesses or anybody with information or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Wales Police.

Contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

A494 lane closure lifted after flooded section clears

News

New skate park at Deeside Leisure Centre moves closer to opening as staff recruitment gets underway

News

Have a “spooky but safe” Halloween says Welsh Ambulance Service

News

Former mayor of Mold Bob Gaffey reviews this year’s Booker Prize nominees: THE FORTUNE MEN by NADIFA MOHAMED

News

Queensferry Jobs Fair: Tim Hortons, Moneypenny, Westbridge Furniture and Toyota amongst host of employers attending

News

The journey to carbon neutral – Public asked to have their say and help Flintshire Council develop its Climate Strategy

News

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Mold this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

News

Gwernymynydd housing plans rejected amid road safety concerns

News

Wales’ top medic details advice behind latest Welsh Government review

News





Read 336,080 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn