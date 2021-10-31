Four people taken to hospital following crash in Garden City

Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Garden City during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 1.15 this morning, police have asked for any witnesses and dashcam footage.

Station Road was closed to the Jubilee Bridge (Blue Bridge) following the collision, it reopened just before 10am.

Police posted this update on social media: “Police officers attended a road traffic collision in Garden City, Deeside around 1.15am this morning (Sunday 31st October).”

“Two vehicles were involved in the collision and four casualties have been taken to hospital.”

“Witnesses or anybody with information or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Wales Police.

Contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.