Four day flood alert in force for Dee Estuary and North Wales coast

A four-day flood alert covering the Dee Estuary and the North Wales coast up to Anglesey has been issued.

The alert came into force just before 1pm.

Natural Resources Wales website states a “Flood Alert is now in force for the next 4 days.”

The alert is for: “Areas along the North Wales coast from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey.”

“The times of forecast high waters are available on the Admiralty Easy Tide website.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Make sure you know the steps to take if we issue a Flood Alert, Flood Warning, or Severe Flood Warning in your area. Flood Alert – flooding is possible. Be prepared

Flood Warning – flooding is expected. Take action

Severe Flood Warning – Danger to life 👉🏻https://t.co/ZtM1cgJ9sA pic.twitter.com/rOKmsGruBn — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) December 3, 2021

The UK Government Environment Agency has said: “Local coastal flooding is possible for parts of the north coast of Wales on Saturday, and is possible but not expected on Saturday and Sunday along parts of the east coast of England, other parts of the Wales coast and parts of the north-west coast of England.”