Former St.Richard Gwyn pupil named new Deputy Chief Constable of Lancashire

A former pupil of St.Richard Gwyn High School in Flint has been named as the new Deputy Chief Constable of Lancashire.

Sacha Hatchett has joined the Lancashire force from North Wales Police where she was Assistant Chief Constable.

She will take over from previous Lancashire Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods who left the force earlier this month to join Greater Manchester Police.

Sacha joined the police service in February 1997 and has worked within a variety of different roles across North Wales Police and Cheshire.

As a Chief Superintendent, she had responsibility for Local Policing Services and had experience as a lead of Force Change Programmes.

As Head of Operational Support Services, Sacha had overall responsibility for the operational delivery of Roads Policing, Firearms Policing, Operational Planning, the Administration of Justice and the Force Communications Centre across North Wales.

As Assistant Chief Constable for North Wales Police, Sacha had overall responsibility for the Force’s Crime Operations portfolio.

She also holds the National Portfolio for Forensic Collision Investigation.

Well done @sachahatchett Delighted for you!! It is sad to see you go so soon after becoming reacquainted from school days. I’m under no illusion that you will excel in your new role. As you always do with any new challenge. https://t.co/dlrhm2sHtX — Andy Dunbobbin (@acdunbobbin) August 21, 2021

She said: “I am hugely proud to have served as North Wales Police’s first female Chief Officer and to have been involved in many of the Force’s developments and successes during my 24 years of service.”

“It is now time to move on to the next opportunity and I very much look forward to the new challenges of the Deputy Chief Constable role at Lancashire Police.”

“I look forward to bringing my own wealth of experience over to the Lancashire Chief Officer team, having worked across a variety of departments and specialist roles during my career.”

“I am incredibly proud to work in policing and am excited to continue to serve and protect communities of Lancashire.”

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “I am delighted to appoint Sacha to the role of DCC.”

“She showed she was the right person for the job against a field of really strong and high quality candidates, all of whom I would like to thank.”

“Sacha’s passion and commitment for policing really shone through and I look forward to working with her and the rest of the Chief Officer Team to help Lancashire Constabulary deliver an excellent service to the public so we can best protect our communities, especially those who are vulnerable.”