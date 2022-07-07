Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 7th Jul

Foregate Street in Chester closed due to police incident

A police incident has seen the closure of Foregate Street in Chester.

The road closed Eastbound from Love Street to A51 The Bars (Bars Roundabout).

Pepper Street Eastbound from Lower Bridge Street to Love Street is also closed.

Bus company Stagecoach has said buses are currently unable to service Foregate Street.

In a statement posted on social media, the bus company said:

“Due to a police incident our Service 5 ,7, 26 and Park and ride services will be unable to serve Foregate St as the road is closed up to the Bars roundabout we will inform you when services will be back to normal please use the Interchange to board these services.”

There is no indication from Cheshire Police what the nature of the incident is.

 

