Folksy Theatre debuts at Greenfield Valley

The enchanting surroundings of Greenfield Valley, Holywell, are set to come alive with the arrival of Folksy Theatre, who will be making their debut performance at this historic site.

Audiences are in for a treat with two captivating shows scheduled for August, promising a blend of classic theatre, live music, and interactive fun.

On Thursday, 8th August at 7pm, theatre lovers can enjoy William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, ‘As You Like It’.

This timeless play delves into themes of life, love, betrayal, and faith, and will be brought to life with Folksy Theatre’s unique touch of live music and bold characters.

The story follows Rosalind, the daughter of a banished duke, who falls for Orlando.

Disguised as a boy named Ganymede, Rosalind ventures into the Forest of Arden, accompanied by her cousin Celia and the jester Touchstone.

There, amidst a backdrop of exile and freedom, she devises a clever plan to test Orlando’s love, blending wit and mischief in her interactions.

Later in the month, on Saturday, 24th August at 2pm, families can look forward to the delightful adaptation of Quentin Blake’s ‘Angelica Sprocket’s Pockets’.

This whimsical tale introduces Angelica Sprocket, a character whose overcoat is filled with endless surprises.

Featuring live music, puppetry, and plenty of audience interaction, this show is designed to entertain and engage viewers of all ages.

Greenfield Valley invites everyone to bring their picnics, chairs, friends, and family to enjoy these fun-filled productions.

Performances will go ahead rain or shine, so attendees are encouraged to come prepared for all weather conditions.

Tickets can be pre-booked online at www.folksytheatre.co.uk, with the option to purchase on the door, subject to availability.

For more details and updates, follow Greenfield Valley Heritage Park on Facebook, Instagram, and X, or visit their website at www.greenfieldvalley.com.