Flood alert stretching along the coastline from the Dee estuary to Anglesey in place until Friday

Natural Resources Wales has put in place a flood alert for a vast section of the North Wales coast, effective immediately.

The alert stretches along the coastline from the Dee estuary to Anglesey.

The warning comes ahead of the expected high tide at 1.15am on Friday, a time that will see increased water levels, posing a risk to low-lying areas and coastal infrastructure.

The alert aims to provide ample time for residents, businesses, and authorities to prepare and respond appropriately.

Flood alerts are not unusual for coastal regions, but they underline the vulnerability of such areas to rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

They also emphasise the need for public awareness, emergency planning, and effective communication between authorities and communities.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the Welsh governmental body responsible for environmental protection, including flood risk management in Wales, is tasked with monitoring the situation and providing regular updates to the public.

The North Wales coastline, known for its natural beauty and outdoor activities, attracts many tourists and supports various coastal communities.

While flood alerts are a routine part of coastal management, they serve as a reminder of the inherent risks and the necessity for preparedness and respect for natural forces.

The NRW website states: "At Liverpool, a Flood Alert is now in force for the high tide at 01:15 AM on Friday 4th August 2023. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected."

"We will continue to monitor the situation. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low-lying land and estuaries."

"Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris."

