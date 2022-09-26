There are three types of warnings issued when flooding is forecast.

These warnings are flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings.

What does a Flood Alert mean? – Flooding is possible and you should be prepared
When is an Alert issued? – 2 hours to 2 days in advance of flooding
What causes an Alert?
  • Forecasts indicate that flooding from rivers may be possible
  • Forecast of intense rainfall for rivers that respond very rapidly
  • Forecasts of high tides, surges or strong winds