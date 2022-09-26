Flood alert issued for Dee Estuary and North Wales coast

A flood alert has been issued for areas along the North Wales coast from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey.

The warning from Natural Resources Wales states: “Single tide at Liverpool, a Flood Alert is now in force for the high tide at 11:45 AM on Monday 26 September 2022.”

“Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land and estuaries.”

“Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.”

“Natural Resources Wales (NRW) constantly monitors rainfall, river levels and sea conditions to forecast the possibility of flooding.”

There are three types of warnings issued when flooding is forecast. These warnings are flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings. What does a Flood Alert mean? – Flooding is possible and you should be prepared When is an Alert issued? – 2 hours to 2 days in advance of flooding What causes an Alert? Forecasts indicate that flooding from rivers may be possible

Forecast of intense rainfall for rivers that respond very rapidly

Forecasts of high tides, surges or strong winds

