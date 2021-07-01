Flintshire’s summer play schemes gearing up for a safe summer of fun

Flintshire’s summer play schemes are gearing up for a safe summer of fun.

The schemes will be delivered by the Council’s Play Development Team in partnership with local town and community councils, Flintshire Families Disability Service and Welsh Government.

The play schemes start across the county from Monday 19 July (Monday to Friday). All sessions are free of charge for children aged 5 to 12 years.

All Covid-19 controls will be in place on site, including gel stations on arrival.

Pre-registration (online) is essential for all site locations and there is a maximum number of 30 children per session.

Full information and parent/carer consent forms are now available via the Flintshire County Council website: Summer Play Schemes from 1 July 2021. Assistance in completing the forms is available by contacting the Play Development Team.

Play schemes will run for 3, 4, 5 or 6 weeks – please check the website for more details.

The Flintshire Buddy scheme as in previous years will be an integral part of this provision providing 1- 1 support for children with disabilities.

For further details please contact:-

Janet Roberts, Flintshire Play Development Officer

Mob. 07518602614 e:mail: Janet.Roberts2@flintshire.gov.uk