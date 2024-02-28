Flintshire’s ‘Off Flint’ project seeks your best shots

Flintshire County Council is inviting locals and visitors to capture on camera the heritage and history of Flint town, its iconic castle, and stunning coastline.

This call for submissions is part of the ‘Off Flint’ project, an initiative designed to engage the community in celebrating and preserving the rich history and natural beauty of the Flint area.

Participants are encouraged to explore Flint, seeking out the details that make the town unique, and to share them through their photography.

A spokesperson said: “These might be of your favourite view or perhaps hidden details that are usually overlooked. We’re also keen to hear the story behind the photo, what made you take it and why it is so special to you.”

The photos will be on display in the final ‘Off Flint’ Exhibition in Flint Library during June and July, and will also be added to the digital kiosk as a permanent reminder.

‘Off Flint’ is an exciting project to involve local people in recording, conserving, and celebrating the rich heritage of Flint town, castle, and coast. Stories, photos, and artefacts gathered during the project will form the basis of a new community archive in Flint Library so that the information gathered is widely accessible to everyone.

The project is led by Flintshire County Council and, thanks to National Lottery players, has received £54,200 in funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Any photos of people must be taken with their permission.

The last date to send photos in is Friday, 24 May 2024.

Photographs can be submitted via email to communityheritageofficer@flintshire.gov.uk.

