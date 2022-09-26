Flintshire’s double Olympic champion joins fitness app business to get Wales moving in obesity crisis

Double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones has partnered with a revolutionary fitness app with the goal of getting people moving in Wales.

Jade, from Flint, has joined Wales-based Fitap as a brand ambassador, along with founders Welsh Rugby Union stars Alex Cuthbert and Gareth Anscombe.

A former world and European champion in the rising sport of Taekwondo, the 29 year-old ‘Headhunter’ was also champion at the London and Rio Olympics.

She hopes to inspire more females into exercise and healthy living, which will contribute to conquering Wales’ obesity crisis.

As Fitap – which launches before the end of the year – is offering free advertising space to industry professionals until January 2023, Jade says the time is now for businesses to take advantage of the offering and support in our bid to get Welsh people moving.

“Being a role model to young women and anyone who wants to improve their body and mind is very important to me, so I’m delighted to join the Fitap family,” she said.

“There is nothing like this in the country, a unique platform connecting users with multiple sports, activities, and community groups, whatever your age, ability, or background.

“Sport is for everyone, and that’s one of the main reasons I’m so passionate about Fitap and the potential it has to transform the way we access local services, getting people moving and bringing them together, especially post-pandemic.”

Jade added: “I look forward to seeing how the app develops over the coming months and playing my part in spreading the word – it’s an honour to be a part of it.”

Founded by Wales rugby union internationals Alex Cuthbert and Gareth Anscombe, in partnership with Welsh CEO and entrepreneur Dean Jones, the app, website and search engine will save users time and money, delivering options they may never have come across before based on their specific requirements, geographical location, budget, and availability.

‘’Fitap is an affordable and accessible platform that gives independent gyms, health groups, individual exercise instructors as well as free-to-access community groups a platform to showcase their services and facilities and create awareness in the community,’’ said Dean.

“Having Jade on board – a respected, successful athlete who truly cares about improving health and fitness in communities across Wales – is a huge coup for us and we are absolutely delighted she will now be a part of our journey.

“Fitap is a game changer for the sector, which has been reflected in the money we have raised and feedback from businesses, sports stars, and people in this arena.

“We are filling a void and helping to build a more active, engaged population here in Wales and further afield, as well as raising the app’s profile and promoting and sharing key issues and information on mental health and other vital subjects.

“Jade will play a major role in that; we are thrilled she is part of the team and encourage people to get in touch and be a part of it.”

For more information on Fitap, visit www.fitap.co.uk and follow @fitapofficial on social media.

