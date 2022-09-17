Flintshire vets “keep your dogs on a lead“ plea after latest attack kills ewe

Listen to this article

A Flintshire veterinary practice has appealed to dog owners to keep their pets on leads around livestock after a female sheep was attacked on Friday.

Caerwys Veterinary Surgery posted pictures on social media of the ewe with devasting injuries to its jaw and face which lead to the animal’s death.

The vet said the ewe was from a farm in Babell which had lost sheep earlier in the week to another dog attack.

Posting the plea to dog owners on the Caerwys Veterinary Surgery Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Do you know where your dog is?”

“Please keep your dogs on a lead around livestock, even the friendliest of dogs can attack.”

“This poor ewe lost her life today due to irresponsible ownership.”

“She is not the first ewe the farmer has lost this week!”

“This happened in Babell, please keep your dogs under control at all times.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A person who owns, or is in charge of a dog which worries livestock on any agricultural land commits the offence of livestock worrying.

North Wales Police website states:

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.

“This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.”

“A farmer is allowed to kill the dog if it’s worrying their livestock”.

“Always keep your dog under control around other animals and if you see a dog on the loose worrying animals, report it online.”

Read Next