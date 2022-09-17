<
Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 17th Sep 2022

Updated: Sat 17th Sep

Flintshire vets “keep your dogs on a lead“ plea after latest attack kills ewe

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A Flintshire veterinary practice has appealed to dog owners to keep their pets on leads around livestock after a female sheep was attacked on Friday.

Caerwys Veterinary Surgery posted pictures on social media of the ewe with devasting injuries to its jaw and face which lead to the animal’s death.

The vet said the ewe was from a farm in Babell which had lost sheep earlier in the week to another dog attack.

Posting the plea to dog owners on the Caerwys Veterinary Surgery Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Do you know where your dog is?”

“Please keep your dogs on a lead around livestock, even the friendliest of dogs can attack.”

“This poor ewe lost her life today due to irresponsible ownership.”

“She is not the first ewe the farmer has lost this week!”

“This happened in Babell, please keep your dogs under control at all times.”

A person who owns, or is in charge of a dog which worries livestock on any agricultural land commits the offence of livestock worrying.

North Wales Police website states:

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.

“This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.”

“A farmer is allowed to kill the dog if it’s worrying their livestock”.

“Always keep your dog under control around other animals and if you see a dog on the loose worrying animals, report it online.”

Read Next

  • Memorial service and minute’s silence for the Queen will take place at Connah’s Quay & Shotton War Memorial on Sunday
  • Flintshire Citizens Advice begins new ‘virtual drop-in’ service to help people identify benefits and support
  • Urgent appeal launched by Flintshire Foodbank as essential supplies run out
  • Update: A55 Flintshire now clear following earlier collision involving ‘two cars and a tanker’

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Memorial service and minute’s silence for the Queen will take place at Connah’s Quay & Shotton War Memorial on Sunday

    News

    Flintshire Citizens Advice begins new ‘virtual drop-in’ service to help people identify benefits and support

    News

    Urgent appeal launched by Flintshire Foodbank as essential supplies run out

    News

    Update: A55 Flintshire now clear following earlier collision involving ‘two cars and a tanker’

    News

    Plans for starter home development in Treuddyn refused by Flintshire Council

    News

    Senedd Presiding Officer extends ‘warm welcome’ and ‘sincerest condolences’ to King

    News

    New traffic measures to increase safety near a Flintshire high school

    News

    Flintshire Citizens Advice issue scam alert over bogus text messages

    News

    Next, Clogau and The Entertainer amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    News




    Read 433,351 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn