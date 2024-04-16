Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Apr 2024

Flintshire: Two motorbikes stolen in separate incidents

Police in Flintshire are appealing to the public for assistance following the theft of two motorbikes in separate incidents.

The first theft involved a Benelli TRK 502e4 with the registration DA20 MZL, taken from a property in Dobshill, near the A550.

The incident occurred between 6pm on April 15th and 8.13am today, April 16th.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101, or via the online link provided, referencing the number Q052842.

The second incident involved a Honda GLR motorbike, which was securely locked with a padlock and chain in a car park adjacent to the owner’s residence in Caergwrle.

It was reported stolen between 7.30pm on April 15th and 11am today April 16th.

Those with any relevant information are encouraged to report it, citing reference number Q052950.

The link for online contact is available at https://orlo.uk/DvajG, or call police on 101.

