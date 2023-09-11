Flintshire traffic alert: Abnormal load on A55 and A494 on Tuesday, delays expected

Motorists in and around Flintshire are being advised to brace for potential disruptions on the roads come Tuesday, 12th September.

An abnormal escorted load is scheduled to travel through several major routes, possibly leading to delays and heavy traffic.

The load will commence its journey at 10.00am, starting from the English border and making its way through parts of Flintshire.

The route will encompass several major roads including the M56 and M53, the A55 A494 in Flintsire and back onto the A55 in a westerly direction.

For those planning to be on the roads during these hours, it is recommended to allocate additional time for their journeys.

With the potential for certain routes to experience higher traffic volume and possible slowdowns, the use of alternative roads, where possible, might be the best course of action.

The specific nature and purpose of the abnormal load have not been detailed, but such loads typically refer to exceptionally large or heavy vehicles that require special permissions to use the public road network.

Often, these vehicles are escorted to ensure the safety of other road users.

ABNORMAL ESCORTED LOAD: 📅 Tues 12 September

⏰ 10:00am

🗺️ Force Border to Colwyn Bay Promenade 📍 M56, M53, A55, A494, A55 ❗ Please allow extra time for journeys and use alternative routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/A8SAGWVo85 — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) September 11, 2023

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

