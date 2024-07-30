Flintshire to introduce charges next month for non-household waste disposal

Flintshire’s Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) will introduce new charges for the disposal of specific non-household waste items starting August 5.

Residents will be required to pay for asbestos, motor oil, plasterboard, and tyres to help cover the significant costs incurred by Flintshire County Council each year.

The charges were approved by the full Council on February 20, 2024, as part of a budget-setting agenda that included major changes to the HRCs.

A council spokesperson said: “part of the budget setting agenda included some significant changes to the provision of HRCs in Flintshire in a bid to set a balanced budget.

“These include reduced opening hours at HRCs, charges for non-household items and creation of a trade waste and recycling facility.”

Councillor Dave Hughes, Cabinet member for Streetscene and Transportation, explained the rationale behind the charges:

“We are constantly looking for cost-effective ways to operate while still providing a good quality service for residents.”

“These non-household items cost the Council a significant amount of money to dispose of each year.”

“We will be able to offset these costs by introducing a small fee which can be paid online.”

To dispose of these items, residents must book and pay online before visiting an HRC.

The specific charges are as follows:

Asbestos : £20 per bag (maximum 5 bags per booking). Bags must be in red, which can be collected from Flintshire Connects centres using the booking reference.

: £20 per bag (maximum 5 bags per booking). Bags must be in red, which can be collected from Flintshire Connects centres using the booking reference. Motor Oil : £5 per visit (maximum 10 litres per visit).

: £5 per visit (maximum 10 litres per visit). Plasterboard : £5 per bag or £30 per trailer (unbagged plasterboard).

: £5 per bag or £30 per trailer (unbagged plasterboard). Tyres (domestic vehicles, motorbikes): £5 per tyre (maximum 4 tyres per booking).

In addition to these changes, Flintshire County Council will launch a new Trade Waste and Recycling Service in August.

This service responds to the new Welsh Government workplace recycling regulations and offers chargeable waste and recycling services to local businesses, including kerbside collections and paid access to the Greenfield Recycling Centre.

For more detailed information about non-household waste charges, residents can visit the council’s website.