Flintshire teenager charged with imitation firearm offences and ‘threats to kill’
North Wales Police have issued an update following an incident in Holywell.
Police have said, “On Tuesday, January 30th, we attended a report of a male with a firearm at a licensed premises on Whitford Street, Holywell.
“A 17-year-old has since been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threats to kill.
“He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Mold Magistrates Court today.
"The weapon has been seized by officers".
