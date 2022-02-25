Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Feb 2022

Flintshire “stands ready” if asked to support with any refugees from Ukraine crisis

Flintshire Council has said it is ready to support any refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine if asked by UK and Welsh governments.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin shocked the world yesterday when he launched an invasion of Ukraine in the early hours, in what First Minister Mark Drakeford said was a “deeply sad day for people in Ukraine, and a deeply dangerous day for the whole of the world.”

Earlier today sister site North.Wales reported the comments of Conwy’s cabinet member for social care Cllr Cheryl Carlisle who said, “Just to let my colleagues know that I’ve just been in meeting with social care colleagues from across Wales, and the minister for social care, and we are already discussing the fact that we may need to accommodate refugees from the terrible situation in Ukraine”

“One of the topics in the discussion was how are we going to help child refugees from Ukraine if it comes to that.”

“When there was the evacuation of Afghanistan, all councils and families did their best to take children and families.

“With Ukraine, we are readying ourselves in case we have to take refugee families and children, all 22 local authorities.”

The Leader of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Ian Roberts, told Deeside.com:

“I am sure many of us are shocked and saddened by the events unfolding in Ukraine and hope and pray for a peaceful solution to this crisis.”

“As a County of Sanctuary, Flintshire stands ready to support any actions that the UK and Welsh Governments ask us to take with regard to supporting refugees involved in this terrible situation.”

Charities have urged the UK government to welcome refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

Charities, including Save The Children and Amnesty International, have called on ministers to provide sanctuary for those fleeing the conflict.

In a letter to The Times, they warned that the war in Ukraine could be “the most significant European conflict since the collapse of Yugoslavia”.

“A generation ago, the UK saved the lives of thousands of families from the Balkans through an evacuation and resettlement programme,” they said.

“The government should now respond with a well-resourced initiative working with councils across the country, to welcome Ukrainians who need sanctuary.”

 

 



