Flintshire social enterprise RainbowBiz make it to finals of national awards

Flintshire-based RainbowBiz has been shortlisted for the finals of the WalesOnline Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2022.

They are one of four organisations from across Wales recognised in the CSR Initiative category.

The award celebrates an activity, initiative or campaign that has had a positive social or environmental impact, linked to Inclusion.

RainbowBiz aims to support equality, promote diversity and minimise social isolation through a number of projects it facilitates as well as through its Board members, employees and the trading arm, the shop “RainbowBiz Hippy Shop”.

The Hippy Shop in Mold sells fairly traded, ethnic clothing, incense, crystals and unique gift items.

As a social enterprise model, 100% of all profits are reinvested back into the community projects delivered by RainbowBiz.

Sue Oliver, Founding Director, RainbowBiz CIC said “It has been an absolute honour to be a part of such a positive team here at RainbowBiz.”

“Everyone completely understands what the social enterprise wants to achieve and how we need to work together to grow the work we do to help even more people.”

“I am so proud that all this hard work has been recognised in the WalesOnline Awards and we are all very proud to be heading down to Cardiff to represent North Wales at these National Awards”.

Every week RainbowBiz projects are hosted around Flintshire for the benefit of the community.

Their gardening project has been running for 8 years and attracts people who love to garden but also people who just want to be outside and enjoy the company of others.

For those who enjoy gentle walks around the local Flintshire area, guided walking groups have proven to be very popular.

The group end their walk at a local café for lunch and a chat, making this a really sociable occasion for all who attend.

The social impact of the organisation has always been life-changing for the people who attend and the staff who are involved.

One lady supported by RainbowBiz, Kate Christian said “I love going for walks with my RainbowBiz friends, it helps me clear my head as I can concentrate on the sound of the birds and the wind through the trees.”

“It’s been so good to get back outside and be able to mix with people again after a long 2 years of lockdowns.”

The 2022 WalesOnline Diversity and Inclusion Awards take place on Wednesday 13th July at Cardiff City Stadium, and will be hosted by Josh Andrews and Kally Davies.