Flintshire Senedd members welcome new job matching service

Members of the Senedd Jack Sargeant and Carolyn Thomas have welcomed a Welsh Labour Government pilot scheme, ‘Job Match @Working Wales’ operating across North Wales until March 2022.

The scheme is funded by the Welsh Government, supporting its Employability Plan and post COVID-19 recovery work.

It follows the launch of the Young Person’s Guarantee earlier this summer, the Welsh Government’s plan to provide anyone who is unemployed and under 25 with the offer of work, education, training, or support for self-employment.

Employers will be able to register their vacancies with Working Wales who will source suitable applicants from its pool of job seekers.

It will consider factors such as geographical locations, experience, and skills to directly match them with suitable roles.

Through the scheme employers can also expect help with finding and applying for funding and support initiatives.

Carolyn Thomas, MS for North Wales said: “I have been in contact with many employers across North Wales, particularly in the tourism and haulage industries who are concerned about the impact Brexit and Covid have had on staff numbers.

“I’m pleased to see the Welsh Government is taking a proactive approach to matching individual’s skill sets with jobs available.”

“I would encourage anyone with vacancies to get in touch with Careers Wales to access targeted support.”

Jack Sargeant MS for Alyn and Deeside added: “Deciding what you want to do after leaving school or searching for a new job can be daunting.”

“This new scheme will act as a guide throughout this process, with advisers supporting people across North Wales explore new career opportunities and access training as part of the Welsh Government’s new Young Person’s Guarantee.”

If you’re an employer with job opportunities and are looking to find the right candidates, please get in touch with Careers Wales. Email: jobmatch@careerswales.gov.wales or call: 0800 028 4844.