Posted: Thu 8th Dec 2022

Flintshire second home owners could have to pay a 100% council tax premium next year

Second home owners in Flintshire could have to pay a 100% council tax premium from April next year.

Flintshire council has said it is considering the current council tax premium rate of 50% on second homes and whether the rate should remain or be doubled.

The council will also decide on whether a 50% premium on long-term empty properties should be increased to 75%.

Local authorities in Wales have had discretionary powers since 2017 to charge a Council Tax premium of up to 100% above the standard rate of council tax on certain classes of second homes and long-term empty properties.

The Council introduced a premium scheme from 2017 and established a premium rate of 50% on both second homes and long-term empty properties. This rate has applied each year since 2017.

From April 2023, local authorities in Wales will also have the autonomy to charge, or vary, a council tax premium rate of up to 300% above the standard charge.

Following a public consultation that was undertaken in 2021, over 50% of those who responded felt the premium rate for second homes and long-term empty properties should be increased above the current 50% rate.

Nearly two thirds felt long-term empty properties have a “negative impact on their local community.” The council said.

“Almost half of those responding felt that second homes had a negative impact on their local community.”

“Most respondents also considered that long-term empty and second homes decreased the availability of affordable housing.”

The local authority said that setting premium rates above the current levels will ensure “the council continues to increasingly incentivise owners to bring properties back into full use.”

Flintshire has 273 chargeable second homes, down from 280 last year.

Commenting on the proposed changes, Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of the Council said:

“Solving housing problems and meeting rising demands for affordable housing, especially for first time buyers, remains a complex strategy involving national and local government.”

“Improving local communities and access to affordable housing, as well as bringing empty homes back into full use, remains a priority for the Council.”

“We want to encourage owners to bring empty homes back into use and the continued use of the Council Tax Premium scheme, at increased rates, will help to achieve our ambitions.”

The council says it does have schemes in place to support owners to bring properties back into full-time use.

  • Further details are available by emailing EmptyHomes@flintshire.gov.uk or accessing information on the Council’s website.

[Photo: dronepics.wales – Ewloe]

  • First coinage featuring King Charles III goes into circulation today
  • RAC fresh call for larger retailers to cut fuel prices as oil falls to lowest price this year
  • How to stay warm when you’re working from home (without turning the heating on)


