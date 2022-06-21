Flintshire school’s wew extra curricular clubs are a big success

A variety of new extra-curricular clubs recently launched at a Flintshire high school are proving to be a hit with students.

This term, using wellbeing grant funding, Flint High School has been running new art and science clubs for years 7 and 8, and the PE department has introduced a host of new sporting activities for all year groups.

The art club aims to engage learners with new experiences, as well as generating excitement about developing new skills in art. Thanks to the funding, a diverse range of art equipment was bought including screen printing presses and inks, marbling sets, and materials for Batik work, decoupage, glass painting and clay modelling.

Miss Evans, head of art, said: “Each week we have done a different activity and I hope the students who attend can pursue their passion for art, as well as develop skills which they can use if they opt for GCSE Art in the future. Art club is so popular, we now have a sign-up sheet for students to attend.”

Students attending the new ‘Science Squad’ club have been working in the labs in the science department and outside in the garden area when the weather has allowed. They have been working practically to solve scientific problems and carry out investigative tasks each week. Some of the activities have included designing and creating a giant marble run to study forces involved in the making of roller coasters, and working to understand the inner workings of the body through rat and organ dissections. Students have also been challenged to create a ‘storm in a beaker,’ lava lamps, and their own slime.

Natelle Kearns, science curriculum leader, has been running the club. She said: “The objective of the club is to engage students with our vision for science at Flint High School. We want all students to develop a love and enthusiasm for the subject, deepening their

understanding of how and where science is present in everyday life and the world around us.

“I am so encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by the students who have been attending since we launched ‘Science Squad’, they have had great and fun and learned so much at the same time.”

The PE department has bought a wide range of equipment to enhance the development of existing clubs and introduce new activities, including handball, spikeball, NFL, and short tennis. There are clubs on offer every day of the school week, either before or after school, offering something for all ages.

Newly purchased giant shuttlecocks have extended the school’s ever popular badminton club by encouraging students with additional learning needs to participate, and it is hoped that the introduction of spikeball will also develop physical literacy within PE.

Ashleigh Davies, head of girls PE, said: “The new equipment has enabled us to develop a comprehensive programme of extracurricular sporting activities and clubs, which is fantastic for our students.

“Our aim is to expose students to a wider and more diverse variety of sports during their time at Flint High School. We want to encourage them to find something that they enjoy to help maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.”