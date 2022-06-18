Flintshire schools visit Clwydian Range to learn about land management

Students from Flintshire schools have teamed up with Landscape Solutions to take part in a project which looks at using grazing livestock as a tool for positive land management.

The project, which was developed with the lead staff from the AONB, takes students to visit the moorland up on the Clwydian Range to learn about different land management decisions and the benefits grazing animals can have on the landscape.

The visit is linked to the students’ work and is a real life learning resource which is a vital part of the new Curriculum for Wales and contributes in creating ethical informed citizens, healthy confident individuals, ambitious capable learners and enterprising creative contributors.

In total over 300 students visited the area of outstanding natural beauty and enjoyed a fun and inspiring learning activity which has linked them to the habitat “cynefin” of their local county.

The Headteacher of St Mary’s Catholic Primary School said: “This has been a great experience for our students and has really linked them to their environment. They have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and I hope we have the opportunity to do this again in the future.”

Some comments from the students:

“When we saw the Belted Galloways, I was happy because it looked like a family and that reminded me of our St Mary’s family.”

“I thought climbing the mountain was really fun.”

“I was happy walking with my friends who were really supportive.”

“It was a great experience to walk up to the Jubilee Tower and to see the Belted Galloways on Moel Famau.”

“I enjoyed spending more time chatting to people we don’t usually chat to while we were walking.”

“I felt brave because I overcame my fear of heights.”