Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Dec 2022

Flintshire school’s Christmas appeal results in thousands of donations

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire high school was overwhelmed by the response to its Christmas appeal in support of local families, and its festive fundraiser raised vital cash for a local charity.

In just three weeks, Flint High School’s staff, students and their families donated thousands of food items for a charity’s foodbank, with additional wrapped Christmas gifts from staff for local families.

Val Hands, education welfare officer, coordinated the foodbank and Christmas gift appeals, in conjunction with charity, St Vincent de Paul, part of the Catholic church who have supported students and families for over 15 years.

Mrs Hands drew up a list of families from the local community with genders and ages, and staff bought and wrapped gifts ready to deliver. Some staff also gave cash donations which were used to purchase Farmfoods vouchers ensuring that leading up to Christmas every family had gifts, food hampers, and vouchers to support them over the festive period.

Angela Chatfield, head of year 10, supported Mrs Hands with the appeals. She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our students, their families and the staff at Flint High School and wish to thank everyone who kindly donated to our appeals this Christmas. We were inundated with a huge variety of items, from dried and tinned foods to chocolates and toiletries, and the number of Christmas gifts bought by staff was incredible.

“Knowing that all of these donations went out to help make a difference to many families here in Flint this Christmas, especially in these difficult times with the cost of living crisis, makes it so rewarding for us all.”

On the last day of term, the school held it’s annual Christmas in a Day event with a host of activities for students and staff to participate in.

A whole school Christmas assembly started the day off with the expressive arts team showcasing some of the performances from the Christmas concert, followed by a celebration of achievements from the first term.

The PE department organised a Santa Dash around the school for all key stage 3 students, combining this with Christmas Jumper Day to support the school’s chosen charity, ‘Stick n Step’, which supports children with cerebral palsy and their families. Over £200 was raised from the event.

In the afternoon, students spent time with their forms taking part in Christmas themed activities, including an interform Christmas quiz. There was also a visit from Christmas elves (teachers) who delivered attendance rewards to students.

Allison Jamieson, assistant headteacher, said: “Our Christmas in a day event is a lovely way to end the year as we celebrate successes of the first term. It is also a time for the young people to come together through different activities, have a bit of fun, and experience a real sense of community.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire firms sniffer dogs help find 250,000 illegal cigarettes following raids in North Wales
  • Investigation launched after £122m allegedly not properly accounted for by Betsi Cadwaladr
  • Plans to turn former Northop Hall into house approved


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Flintshire firms sniffer dogs help find 250,000 illegal cigarettes following raids in North Wales

    News

    Investigation launched after £122m allegedly not properly accounted for by Betsi Cadwaladr

    News

    Plans to turn former Northop Hall into house approved

    News

    RCN Wales planning for more strike action in the new year

    News

    Next weeks ambulance strike called off but new date announced for January

    News

    North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner joins officers in anti-drink and drug driving operation

    News

    Plans for new Welsh medium school building in Flintshire unveiled

    News

    Theatretrain pupils celebrating their return to stage after three year break

    News

    Welsh Government urged to “get a grip on the NHS and stop breaking all the wrong records”

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn