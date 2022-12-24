Flintshire school’s Christmas appeal results in thousands of donations

A Flintshire high school was overwhelmed by the response to its Christmas appeal in support of local families, and its festive fundraiser raised vital cash for a local charity.

In just three weeks, Flint High School’s staff, students and their families donated thousands of food items for a charity’s foodbank, with additional wrapped Christmas gifts from staff for local families.

Val Hands, education welfare officer, coordinated the foodbank and Christmas gift appeals, in conjunction with charity, St Vincent de Paul, part of the Catholic church who have supported students and families for over 15 years.

Mrs Hands drew up a list of families from the local community with genders and ages, and staff bought and wrapped gifts ready to deliver. Some staff also gave cash donations which were used to purchase Farmfoods vouchers ensuring that leading up to Christmas every family had gifts, food hampers, and vouchers to support them over the festive period.

Angela Chatfield, head of year 10, supported Mrs Hands with the appeals. She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our students, their families and the staff at Flint High School and wish to thank everyone who kindly donated to our appeals this Christmas. We were inundated with a huge variety of items, from dried and tinned foods to chocolates and toiletries, and the number of Christmas gifts bought by staff was incredible.

“Knowing that all of these donations went out to help make a difference to many families here in Flint this Christmas, especially in these difficult times with the cost of living crisis, makes it so rewarding for us all.”

On the last day of term, the school held it’s annual Christmas in a Day event with a host of activities for students and staff to participate in.

A whole school Christmas assembly started the day off with the expressive arts team showcasing some of the performances from the Christmas concert, followed by a celebration of achievements from the first term.

The PE department organised a Santa Dash around the school for all key stage 3 students, combining this with Christmas Jumper Day to support the school’s chosen charity, ‘Stick n Step’, which supports children with cerebral palsy and their families. Over £200 was raised from the event.

In the afternoon, students spent time with their forms taking part in Christmas themed activities, including an interform Christmas quiz. There was also a visit from Christmas elves (teachers) who delivered attendance rewards to students.

Allison Jamieson, assistant headteacher, said: “Our Christmas in a day event is a lovely way to end the year as we celebrate successes of the first term. It is also a time for the young people to come together through different activities, have a bit of fun, and experience a real sense of community.”

