Flintshire schoolboy taking the world of darts by storm

An outstanding student and a rising star in the arena of darts has been congratulated by his school for his amazing achievements in recent competitions.

Ysgol Treffynnon student, Michael Roberts, 15, has been playing darts since he was just two years old and his big inspiration was his grandad, who played darts all his life but sadly passed away eight years ago.

Michael only started playing a few months ago for the team at the Ship Inn, Greenfield, where his dad Lee also plays, but his natural talent has already led to him reaching the doubles, trebles and 4 a side finals later this month.

He has also just competed in the singles finals where he got through to the final game and took out one of the highest checkouts of the night with a score of 124, hitting the bullseye with his last dart.

As the youngest member of the league, he has impressed experienced darts players and his achievements have guaranteed the team as the league winners.

He has even been invited to join a more challenging league in Denbigh for the summer.

John Wier, headteacher, said: “Michael is a great student, who has always been polite, hardworking and a credit to his family and the school.”

“I hope he continues to take the world of darts by storm and that we get to see him at the Ally Pally in a few years!”

During lockdown Michael joined an online darts site called nakka.com, playing with people from around the world which helped improve his game.

Although he has been told his talent could see him go far, for now Michael is enjoying darts as a hobby. When he leaves school this summer, he is hoping to secure an apprenticeship in the business/finance sector or attend college to study business.

He said: “Darts has always been a sport I have enjoyed, and I want to keep the passion going in memory of my grandad.”

“I have been inspired by many players such as Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Johnny Clayton and I have watched the Premier League darts live in Liverpool where the atmosphere was amazing.”

“I’m just going to keep playing and try my best and see where I go in the future.”

Rob Chesters, Lead Teacher for Care, Support and Guidance, said: “Michael has been a wonderful student over the past 5 years and has a real talent in everything he does, whether it be academically or sporting.”

“We regularly discuss his darting achievements and I have said that I will be seeing him at the PDC World Darts Championship in a few years’ time.”

“He is an excellent role model to all students at the school and I wish him all the very best for when he leaves school in the summer.”