Flintshire school leader wins Silver in prestigious Headteacher of the Year awards

The head of a Flintshire high school has been named among 80 winners of prestigious Pearson National Teaching Award Silver Awards today.

John Weir, Headteacher at Ysgol Treffynnon was honoured with a Silver Award in The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School for his outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

John’s strong vision and strategic approach means that Ysgol Treffynnon is the school of choice for the local community since he took it out of special measures in December 2019.

Despite taking on huge challenges including poor attendance, a falling school roll, staff problems, poor results, a high budget deficit, and transitioning to a new school building, John’s optimism and conviction of purpose never wavered.

John’s outstanding leadership has resulted in an increase in school enrolment and through gradual change and improvement, he has taken the school’s provision to another level.

As a Silver Award winner, John has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards later in the year.

Recognition of this once in a lifetime achievement will be broadcast on the BBC’s The One Show as part of a week-long celebration of teaching, which sees famous faces honour award winners every night in the run up to the ceremony.

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for national ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, bringing together everyone across the country to celebrate the schools and colleges at the heart of our communities.

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of Schools at Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to today’s Silver Award winners on their incredible achievement, they should all feel very proud of themselves.”

“And thank you to all the incredible educators and support staff across this country who really do make our schools and colleges so special.”

“I am delighted that we can take this opportunity to say how much we appreciate all that you do for the young people in your care.”